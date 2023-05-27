Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .312 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (13 of 38), with more than one RBI six times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
