Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Perdomo is hitting .312 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (13 of 38), with more than one RBI six times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 19 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

