Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .312 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Perdomo has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (13 of 38), with more than one RBI six times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.311 AVG .467
.426 OBP .515
.489 SLG .700
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 9
11/9 K/BB 4/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 19
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
