The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .138 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), including multiple hits three times (15.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 9
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.