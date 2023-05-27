Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .138 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), including multiple hits three times (15.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
