Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 12 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .254.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 22 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Whitlock (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 22, the righty tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.