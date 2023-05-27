After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .278 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 over the course of his last outings.
  • Marte has had a hit in 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Marte has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 24
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.