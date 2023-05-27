Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (54) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Gurriel will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last games.

In 34 of 45 games this season (75.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).

In 21 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 24 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings