Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.108 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .225 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), with multiple hits five times (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has an RBI in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.