The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.108 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .225 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), with multiple hits five times (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has an RBI in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 17 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

