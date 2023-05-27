Sam Burns is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Sam Burns at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished below par seven times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Burns has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Burns has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Burns has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 21 -7 267 1 19 2 6 $5.3M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The past four times Burns has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 13th.

Burns has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Burns finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,209 yards, 88 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Burns has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,314 yards, 105 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Burns shot better than just 0% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 6.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Burns did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Burns carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.8).

Burns' three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last competition, Burns had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Burns finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Burns recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Burns Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Burns' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.