Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 21 games this season (42.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 24 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
