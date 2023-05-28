Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Corbin Carroll (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with more than one RBI four times (8.5%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (51.1%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
