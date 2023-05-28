On Sunday, Corbin Carroll (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with more than one RBI four times (8.5%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (51.1%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 24 GP 23 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings