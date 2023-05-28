Corbin Carroll and Masataka Yoshida will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 9 +100 -120 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have a 12-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Arizona has gone 12-8 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-24-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-12 15-11 11-8 18-15 20-13 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.