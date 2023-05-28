How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 57 total home runs.
- Arizona's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are sixth in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (260 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.336).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Kelly has registered five quality starts this year.
- Kelly will try to extend a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matt Strahm
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Connor Seabold
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.