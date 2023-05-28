Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 57 total home runs.

Arizona's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are sixth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (260 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.336).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Kelly has registered five quality starts this year.

Kelly will try to extend a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Connor Seabold 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton

