Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .304 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 21 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
