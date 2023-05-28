Jake McCarthy -- hitting .065 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .147.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.

In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 12 GP 9 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings