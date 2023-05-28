Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles and 13 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Rojas has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season (16 of 42), with two or more runs four times (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.