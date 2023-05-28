The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles and 13 walks.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In 35.7% of his games this year, Rojas has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season (16 of 42), with two or more runs four times (9.5%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.246 AVG .261
.323 OBP .280
.316 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
9 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 2
21 GP 21
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
