Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .277 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Marte is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%).

In 23 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

