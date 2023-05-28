On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .552.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 73.9% of his games this year (34 of 46), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (28.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (39.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings