Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .552.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.9% of his games this year (34 of 46), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (28.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (39.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck (3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
