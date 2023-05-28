On Sunday, Pavin Smith (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this year (33.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 17
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Houck (3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.