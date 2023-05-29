How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 next to come.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, giving up 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
