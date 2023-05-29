Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .283 with 22 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his 48 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (29.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
