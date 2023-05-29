Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) against the Rockies and Karl Kauffmann (0-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has played as favorites of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 264 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Diamondbacks Schedule