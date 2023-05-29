Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.
The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) against the Rockies and Karl Kauffmann (0-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 264 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|W 4-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Matt Strahm
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 1
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chase Anderson
|June 2
|Braves
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Spencer Strider
