The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • The Diamondbacks have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have won 61.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-8).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Arizona has gone 4-1 (80%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 64.9%.
  • Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-25-3 record against the over/under.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
15-12 15-11 12-8 18-15 21-13 9-10

