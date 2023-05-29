Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 18th in baseball with 59 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .432.

The Diamondbacks' .261 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (264 total).

The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.336).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Tommy Henry Spencer Strider

