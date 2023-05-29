How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday, at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 18th in baseball with 59 total home runs.
- Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .432.
- The Diamondbacks' .261 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (264 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.336).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Nelson is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matt Strahm
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Spencer Strider
