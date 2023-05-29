Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on May 29, 2023
Player props can be found for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Nelson Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (1-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Nelson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|4.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryne Nelson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .315/.366/.551 slash line so far this season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .283/.372/.514 slash line on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has collected 51 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He has a .287/.369/.466 slash line on the year.
- Blackmon hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 11 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .333/.387/.519 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.