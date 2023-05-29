Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .333 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

