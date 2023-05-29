Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .333 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
