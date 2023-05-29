Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .333 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Rivera has had a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivera has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.389 AVG .333
.389 OBP .368
.611 SLG .444
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 12
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
