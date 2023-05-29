The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .304 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 19 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings