Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .304 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
