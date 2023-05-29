Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Karl Kauffmann) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .141.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 31.8% of his games this season (seven of 22), with multiple hits three times (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In five games this season (22.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
