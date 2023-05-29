After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Karl Kauffmann) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .141.
  • McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 31.8% of his games this season (seven of 22), with multiple hits three times (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In five games this season (22.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
13 GP 9
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
