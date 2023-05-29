Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles and 13 walks.
- In 23 of 43 games this year (53.5%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 43 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.2% of his games this year (16 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Kauffmann (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
