The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles and 13 walks.

In 23 of 43 games this year (53.5%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

He has not hit a home run in his 43 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.2% of his games this year (16 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

