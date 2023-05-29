Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Kauffmann (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.