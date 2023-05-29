On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

