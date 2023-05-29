The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.081 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .209 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), with at least two hits five times (13.5%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).
  • In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 17
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Kauffmann (0-2) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
