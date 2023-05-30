On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Walker has recorded a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (21 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 51.0% of his games this season (26 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings