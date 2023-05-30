Corbin Carroll -- batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (26.5%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.

He has scored in 25 games this year (51.0%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 26 GP 23 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

