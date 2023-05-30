Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (6-2) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (4-5) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

Arizona has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 271 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule