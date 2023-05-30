Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (6-2) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (4-5) for the Rockies.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 271 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 1
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chase Anderson
|June 2
|Braves
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
