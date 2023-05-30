How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zac Gallen starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 61 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .434.
- The Diamondbacks' .263 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (271 total, five per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Arizona's 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.346).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (6-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gallen has collected six quality starts this year.
- Gallen has put up nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
