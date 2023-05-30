Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) on Tuesday, May 30 versus the Colorado Rockies (24-31), who will answer with Kyle Freeland. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-250). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

