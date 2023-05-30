Player prop bet odds for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Elias Diaz and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (6-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Gallen has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .319/.369/.566 slash line so far this year.

Gurriel hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (51 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.374/.514 so far this year.

Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 11 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .335/.388/.516 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .253/.332/.479 on the year.

McMahon has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .600 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 29 4-for-5 1 1 3 9 0 vs. Mets May. 28 3-for-4 3 1 5 7 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mets May. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

