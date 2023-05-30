The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .343.

Rivera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (36.4%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 22 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

