On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .216 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (20.7%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season, Longoria has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 15 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings