Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .296 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (36.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (19.5%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 61st.
