Gabriel Moreno -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .296 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (36.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (19.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings