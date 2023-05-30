Gabriel Moreno -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .296 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this season (36.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (19.5%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.364 AVG .237
.386 OBP .244
.418 SLG .368
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
8 RBI 8
10/2 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 18
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 61st.
