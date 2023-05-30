On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .162.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
14 GP 9
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
