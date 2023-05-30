On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .162.

McCarthy has had a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 9 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

