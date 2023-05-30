Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jose Herrera (.304 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .255.
- Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with at least two hits four times (21.1%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.313
|.200
|OBP
|.450
|.111
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.