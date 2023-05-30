On Tuesday, Jose Herrera (.304 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .255.

Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with at least two hits four times (21.1%).

In 19 games played this season, he has not homered.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .111 AVG .313 .200 OBP .450 .111 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

