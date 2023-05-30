The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Marte has gotten a hit in 38 of 49 games this year (77.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 24 games this season (49.0%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

