Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 38 of 49 games this year (77.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (49.0%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.