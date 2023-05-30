Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .341 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .566.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (39.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.