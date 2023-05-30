In a Tuesday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to watch.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (25-27) play host to the Texas Rangers (34-19)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.298 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The Miami Marlins (28-26) play the San Diego Padres (24-29)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.254 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)

Jorge Soler (.254 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -136 +117 8

The Baltimore Orioles (34-20) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (24-29)

The Guardians will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.263 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.263 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -142 +121 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.338 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.338 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -152 +130 9

The New York Mets (27-27) face the Philadelphia Phillies (25-28)

The Phillies will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.243 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.243 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -135 +116 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (28-25) play the Cincinnati Reds (24-29)

The Reds will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -176 +149 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) take on the Kansas City Royals (17-38)

The Royals will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

STL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -186 +159 9

The Chicago Cubs (23-30) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -194 +165 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (22-34) host the Los Angeles Angels (29-26)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

CHW Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -142 +122 9

The Houston Astros (31-22) play the Minnesota Twins (28-26)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.225 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

MIN Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) play the Colorado Rockies (24-31)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.319 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.319 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.335 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -250 +208 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (11-45) host the Atlanta Braves (32-22)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.274 AVG, 1 HR, 23 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.274 AVG, 1 HR, 23 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

ATL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -245 +202 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (28-26) play the New York Yankees (33-23)

The Yankees will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.247 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.247 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 38 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -137 +118 7

The San Francisco Giants (28-26) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Michael Conforto (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -146 +126 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) play host to the Washington Nationals (23-31)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

LAD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -315 +254 9

