Nick Ahmed and his .321 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies and Kyle Freeland on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.
  • Ahmed has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season (25.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.