Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Walker has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).

In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.4% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings