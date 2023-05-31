Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
  • In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.4% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 25
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lamet makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .341 against him this season. He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings over his 12 appearances.
