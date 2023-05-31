Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 52 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 72.0% of his 50 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (18.0%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 26 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.
