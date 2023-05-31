Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) facing off at Chase Field (on May 31) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.
The probable starters are Tommy Henry (2-1) for the Diamondbacks and Dinelson Lamet (1-1) for the Rockies.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have won two of their last four games against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona has a record of 7-1 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 276.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 1
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chase Anderson
|June 2
|Braves
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
