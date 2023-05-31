Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) facing off at Chase Field (on May 31) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (2-1) for the Diamondbacks and Dinelson Lamet (1-1) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have won two of their last four games against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 7-1 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 276.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

Diamondbacks Schedule