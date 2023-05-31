Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Dinelson Lamet on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 64 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (276 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.344).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.

Henry is trying to secure his third quality start of the season.

Henry has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin

