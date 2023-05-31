Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .292.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (26.2%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Moreno has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lamet starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old righty has 12 appearances in relief this season.
- In 12 games this season, he has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .341 against him.
