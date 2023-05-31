Gabriel Moreno -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .292.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (26.2%).

In 42 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Moreno has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

